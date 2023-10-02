U.S. Army Col. Jarrett S. Moffitt, 409th Contracting Support Brigade, commander, thanks Command Sgt. Maj. Della Sharee Overton for her support and leadership and welcomes Command Sgt. Maj. Jalila A. Wahid and her family to the brigade during a change of responsibility ceremony, Oct. 2, 2023 at the Officer Club on Ramstein, Air Base, Germany. Wahid assumed responsibility of the unit from Overton. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2023 Date Posted: 10.05.2023 04:09 Photo ID: 8058295 VIRIN: 231002-A-PB921-1003 Resolution: 3720x4376 Size: 10.03 MB Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 409th Contracting Support Brigade Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.