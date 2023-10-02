Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    409th Contracting Support Brigade Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 3 of 6]

    409th Contracting Support Brigade Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Elisabeth Paqué 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Col. Jarrett S. Moffitt, 409th Contracting Support Brigade, commander, thanks Command Sgt. Maj. Della Sharee Overton for her support and leadership and welcomes Command Sgt. Maj. Jalila A. Wahid and her family to the brigade during a change of responsibility ceremony, Oct. 2, 2023 at the Officer Club on Ramstein, Air Base, Germany. Wahid assumed responsibility of the unit from Overton. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 409th Contracting Support Brigade Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    409th Contracting Support Brigade
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    7th ATC-TSAE

