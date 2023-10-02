First responder mascots from the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) hold up the Fire Prevention Week proclamation signed by Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing (AW) commander and Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, 374th AW command chief, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 5, 2023. The 374th CES fire department will commemorate Fire Prevention Week with a series of events designed to educate and inform Yokota families about fire safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2023 Date Posted: 10.05.2023 03:20 Photo ID: 8058260 VIRIN: 231005-F-HD796-1035 Resolution: 3895x3010 Size: 1.04 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota kicks off Fire Prevention Week [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.