    Yokota kicks off Fire Prevention Week [Image 3 of 3]

    Yokota kicks off Fire Prevention Week

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    First responder mascots from the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) hold up the Fire Prevention Week proclamation signed by Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing (AW) commander and Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, 374th AW command chief, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 5, 2023. The 374th CES fire department will commemorate Fire Prevention Week with a series of events designed to educate and inform Yokota families about fire safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 03:20
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    This work, Yokota kicks off Fire Prevention Week [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire
    PACAF
    Yokota
    CES
    Fire prevention
    INDOPACOM

