Airmen from the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) Fire Department and 374th Airlift Wing leadership stand together for a group photo after signing a proclamation for Fire Prevention Week at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 5, 2023. This year's theme is cooking safety, and the 374th CES fire department plans on encouraging the Yokota community to pay attention to fire prevention safety measures when preparing food. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2023 Date Posted: 10.05.2023 03:20 Photo ID: 8058258 VIRIN: 231005-F-HD796-1009 Resolution: 5349x3009 Size: 1.64 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota kicks off Fire Prevention Week [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.