    Yokota kicks off Fire Prevention Week

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith 

    Sparky the Dog signs a proclamation for Fire Prevention Week at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 5, 2023, alongside Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing (AW) commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, 374th AW command chief. The proclamation pledges efforts to educate the Yokota community on best practices for fire prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

