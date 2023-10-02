Medical Forces Atlantic welcomes new chiefs in Hampton Roads

230929-N-KC192-2394 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Sept. 29, 2023) Chief petty officers from Naval Forces Atlantic (NMFL) commands in the Hampton Roads area pose for a photo with their class flag after a chief pinning ceremony held on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Sept. 29, 2023. During the ceremony, 24 Sailors from NMFL and subordinate commands in the Hampton Roads area were promoted to the rank of chief petty officer following six weeks of leadership and physical training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

