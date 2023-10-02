Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medical Forces Atlantic welcomes new chiefs in Hampton Roads [Image 24 of 27]

    Medical Forces Atlantic welcomes new chiefs in Hampton Roads

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    230929-N-KC192-2330 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Sept. 29, 2023) Chief Machinist’s Mate (Select) Mitchell Didriksen, a native of Mount Plymouth, Fla., and assigned the U.S. Navy Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), is pinned to the rank of chief petty officer by his son and daughter during a chief pinning ceremony held on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Sept. 29, 2023. During the ceremony, 24 Sailors from Naval Medical Forces Atlantic and subordinate commands in the Hampton Roads area were promoted to the rank of chief petty officer following six weeks of leadership and physical training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 14:16
    Photo ID: 8057344
    VIRIN: 230929-N-KC192-2330
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Hometown: MOUNT PLYMOUTH, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Forces Atlantic welcomes new chiefs in Hampton Roads [Image 27 of 27], by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Medical Forces Atlantic welcomes new chiefs in Hampton Roads
    Medical Forces Atlantic welcomes new chiefs in Hampton Roads
    Medical Forces Atlantic welcomes new chiefs in Hampton Roads
    Medical Forces Atlantic welcomes new chiefs in Hampton Roads
    Medical Forces Atlantic welcomes new chiefs in Hampton Roads
    Medical Forces Atlantic welcomes new chiefs in Hampton Roads
    Medical Forces Atlantic welcomes new chiefs in Hampton Roads
    Medical Forces Atlantic welcomes new chiefs in Hampton Roads
    Medical Forces Atlantic welcomes new chiefs in Hampton Roads
    Medical Forces Atlantic welcomes new chiefs in Hampton Roads
    Medical Forces Atlantic welcomes new chiefs in Hampton Roads
    Medical Forces Atlantic welcomes new chiefs in Hampton Roads
    Medical Forces Atlantic welcomes new chiefs in Hampton Roads
    Medical Forces Atlantic welcomes new chiefs in Hampton Roads
    Medical Forces Atlantic welcomes new chiefs in Hampton Roads
    Medical Forces Atlantic welcomes new chiefs in Hampton Roads
    Medical Forces Atlantic welcomes new chiefs in Hampton Roads
    Medical Forces Atlantic welcomes new chiefs in Hampton Roads
    Medical Forces Atlantic welcomes new chiefs in Hampton Roads
    NMFL fosters relations with Billings to deepen Navy connection
    Medical Forces Atlantic welcomes new chiefs in Hampton Roads
    Medical Forces Atlantic welcomes new chiefs in Hampton Roads
    Medical Forces Atlantic welcomes new chiefs in Hampton Roads
    Medical Forces Atlantic welcomes new chiefs in Hampton Roads
    Medical Forces Atlantic welcomes new chiefs in Hampton Roads
    Medical Forces Atlantic welcomes new chiefs in Hampton Roads
    Medical Forces Atlantic welcomes new chiefs in Hampton Roads

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chief Petty Officer
    Navy Medicine
    Navy Chief
    NMFL
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic
    FY24 CPO Pinning

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT