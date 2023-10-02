Medical Forces Atlantic welcomes new chiefs in Hampton Roads

230929-N-KC192-2318 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Sept. 29, 2023) Chief Hospital Corpsman (Select) Daniel Allen, a native of San Jose, Calif., and assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Dam Neck, is pinned to the rank of chief petty officer by his father William Allen, his wife Laura and their children, during a chief pinning ceremony held on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Sept. 29, 2023. During the ceremony, 24 Sailors from Naval Medical Forces Atlantic and subordinate commands in the Hampton Roads area were promoted to the rank of chief petty officer following six weeks of leadership and physical training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

Date Taken: 09.29.2023
Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
Hometown: SAN JOSE, CA, US