Medical Forces Atlantic welcomes new chiefs in Hampton Roads

230929-N-KC192-2326 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Sept. 29, 2023) Chief Machinist’s Mate (Select) Mitchell Didriksen, a native of Mount Plymouth, Fla., and assigned the U.S. Navy Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), is pinned to the rank of chief petty officer by his son and daughter during a chief pinning ceremony held on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Sept. 29, 2023. During the ceremony, 24 Sailors from Naval Medical Forces Atlantic and subordinate commands in the Hampton Roads area were promoted to the rank of chief petty officer following six weeks of leadership and physical training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

