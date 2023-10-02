Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Olympic Club Hosts Award Ceremony During San Francisco Fleet Week [Image 4 of 4]

    Olympic Club Hosts Award Ceremony During San Francisco Fleet Week

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jordan Jennings 

    Navy Region Southwest

    231003-N-YV347-2003 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 3, 2023) Department of Defense personnel, San Francisco first responders, and San Francisco Olympic Club members have dinner together at an awards ceremony in support of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2023. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings/Released)

    This work, Olympic Club Hosts Award Ceremony During San Francisco Fleet Week [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    San Francisco
    #SFFW2023
    #SFFleetWeek2023

