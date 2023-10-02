Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Olympic Club Hosts Award Ceremony During San Francisco Fleet Week

    Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Jordan Jennings

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jordan Jennings 

    Navy Region Southwest

    SAN FRANCISCO – Department of Defense personnel, San Francisco first responders, and San Francisco Olympic Club members come together to take part in a tournament in support of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2023

    Participants had the opportunity to represent their respective organizations in a series of competitive events to include a marksmanship competition, a softball tournament, and a basketball tournament.

    “Just a few days before the 247th birthday of the United States Navy,” said board of directors member, Malia Lyle. “We're here to celebrate and honor our brave men and women in our Armed Forces, and first responding agencies.”

    In 1929, the Olympic Club, for the second year in a row, tied the U.S. Navy team in the Navy Cup match. It was decided then and there by both groups that a separate competition between the U.S. Pacific fleet, battleship divisions in the Olympic Club and the San Francisco rifle clubs had to happen cementing the relationship between the two organizations.

    “Today we had the opportunity to compete against one another,” said Rear Adm. Randall W. Peck, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 3. “The teamwork out on the sports field was a great way to culminate and continue to build the types of relationships that both expose the community to your Sailors and your Navy while also exposing our Navy to the incredible hospitality of your city.”

    “The citizens of San Francisco should be incredibly proud,” said Perry. “The expertise and focus that your first responders place on preparing for disasters and the partnership that they’ve had with the Navy has been fantastic.”

    SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of San Francisco and its surrounding areas.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    San Francisco
    #SFFW2023
    #SFFleetWeek2023

