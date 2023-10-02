Olympic Club Hosts Award Ceremony During San Francisco Fleet Week

231003-N-YV347-2012 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 3, 2023) Airman 1st Class Natalie Angst, U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West vocalist, sings the National Anthem during an award ceremony hosted by the San Francisco Olympic Club in support of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2023. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings/Released)

