Olympic Club Hosts Award Ceremony During San Francisco Fleet Week

231003-N-YV347-2030 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 3, 2023) Rear Adm. Randall W. Peck, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 3, gives remarks during an award ceremony held by the San Francisco Olympic Club during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2023. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings/Released)

