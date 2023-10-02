231002-N-EU502-1013 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 2, 2023) – Damage Controlman 3rd Class Jenna Sarette, from St. Louis, refills a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) bottle following a Chapter 12 fire drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Oct. 2. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 18:37
|Photo ID:
|8056063
|VIRIN:
|231002-N-EU502-1013
|Resolution:
|5144x3429
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SCBA Refill [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
