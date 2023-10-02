SCBA Refill

231002-N-EU502-1024 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 2, 2023) – Damage Controlman 3rd Christopher Combs, from San Diego, right, hands a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) to Damage Controlman 3rd Class Abigail Alejo, from Tampa, Florida, following a Chapter 12 fire drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Oct. 2. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

