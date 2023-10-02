Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SCBA Refill [Image 2 of 6]

    SCBA Refill

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Schultz 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    231002-N-EU502-1024 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 2, 2023) – Damage Controlman 3rd Christopher Combs, from San Diego, right, hands a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) to Damage Controlman 3rd Class Abigail Alejo, from Tampa, Florida, following a Chapter 12 fire drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Oct. 2. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    This work, SCBA Refill [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

