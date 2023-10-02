231002-N-EU502-1057 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 2, 2023) – Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Randy Barroso, from Worcester, Massachusetts, provides weapons familiarization training in the vehicle stowage area aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Oct. 2. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 18:37
|Photo ID:
|8056062
|VIRIN:
|231002-N-EU502-1057
|Resolution:
|4052x2701
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Weapons Familerization [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
