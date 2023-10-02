Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Weapons Familerization [Image 3 of 6]

    Weapons Familerization

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Schultz 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    231002-N-EU502-1057 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 2, 2023) – Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Randy Barroso, from Worcester, Massachusetts, provides weapons familiarization training in the vehicle stowage area aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Oct. 2. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

    This work, Weapons Familerization [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

