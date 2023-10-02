A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 79th Fighter Squadron taxis on the flightline during Exercise Iron Hand 23-08 at North Auxiliary Airfield, S.C., Aug. 23, 2023.Incorporating elements of Agile Combat Employment enables Weasels to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, while still being able to deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aliviah Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2023 Date Posted: 10.03.2023 10:59 Photo ID: 8054972 VIRIN: 230823-F-NC814-2400 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 6.22 MB Location: NORTH, SC, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shaw tests ACE capabilities during exercise Iron Hand 23-08 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Aliviah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.