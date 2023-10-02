Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shaw tests ACE capabilities during exercise Iron Hand 23-08 [Image 3 of 3]

    Shaw tests ACE capabilities during exercise Iron Hand 23-08

    NORTH, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Aliviah Williams 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 79th Fighter Squadron taxis on the flightline during Exercise Iron Hand 23-08 at North Auxiliary Airfield, S.C., Aug. 23, 2023.Incorporating elements of Agile Combat Employment enables Weasels to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, while still being able to deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aliviah Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 10:59
    Photo ID: 8054972
    VIRIN: 230823-F-NC814-2400
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.22 MB
    Location: NORTH, SC, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shaw tests ACE capabilities during exercise Iron Hand 23-08 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Aliviah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shaw tests ACE capabilities during exercise Iron Hand 23-08
    Shaw tests ACE capabilities during exercise Iron Hand 23-08
    Shaw tests ACE capabilities during exercise Iron Hand 23-08

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    Air Force
    Iron Hand

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT