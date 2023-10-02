Shaw tests ACE capabilities during exercise Iron Hand 23-08

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing stand by as an F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 79th Fighter Squadron taxis on the flightline during Exercise Iron Hand 23-08 at North Auxiliary Airfield, S.C., Aug. 23, 2023.The exercise is designed to evaluate Agile Combat Employment operations that mimic movement of smaller forces in simulated combat environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aliviah Williams)

