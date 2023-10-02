Shaw tests ACE capabilities during exercise Iron Hand 23-08

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight wears night vision goggles during Exercise Iron Hand 23-08 at North Auxiliary Airfield, S.C., Aug. 23, 2023.It is important for Airmen to get comfortable with operating within the limitations that the goggles can present in order to demonstrate their ability to improve on passive and active defense capabilities, ensuring an advantage in resiliency and protecting personnel and assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aliviah Williams)

