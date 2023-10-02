Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shaw tests ACE capabilities during exercise Iron Hand 23-08 [Image 1 of 3]

    Shaw tests ACE capabilities during exercise Iron Hand 23-08

    NORTH, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Aliviah Williams 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight wears night vision goggles during Exercise Iron Hand 23-08 at North Auxiliary Airfield, S.C., Aug. 23, 2023.It is important for Airmen to get comfortable with operating within the limitations that the goggles can present in order to demonstrate their ability to improve on passive and active defense capabilities, ensuring an advantage in resiliency and protecting personnel and assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aliviah Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 10:59
    Photo ID: 8054960
    VIRIN: 230823-F-NC814-2142
    Resolution: 5812x3875
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: NORTH, SC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shaw tests ACE capabilities during exercise Iron Hand 23-08 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Aliviah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACE
    Air Force
    Iron Hand

