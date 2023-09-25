Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Service Members Earn the Title of Chief Petty Officer [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. Service Members Earn the Title of Chief Petty Officer

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Salvador Salinas, with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group has his cover placed on his head during an island-wide Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Sep. 29, 2023. The ceremony marked the end of the Chief Initiation course, which created a mentorship space for junior chief petty officers to learn from their senior counterparts. Each participant is trained and tested on Navy core values, and received a locked wooden box, also known as a vessel, to take with them throughout the entire course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 03:30
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Kadena
    USMC
    Chief Pinning
    Navy
    Air Force
    US INDOPACOM

