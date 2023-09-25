U.S. Service Members Earn the Title of Chief Petty Officer

U.S. Navy Sailors render a salute during an island-wide Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Sep. 29, 2023. The ceremony marked the end of the Chief Initiation course, which created a mentorship space for junior chief petty officers to learn from their senior counterparts. Each participant is trained and tested on Navy core values, and received a locked wooden box, also known as a vessel, to take with them throughout the entire course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas)

