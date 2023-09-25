U.S. service members take part in an island-wide Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Sep. 29, 2023. The ceremony marked the end of the Chief Initiation course, which created a mentorship space for junior chief petty officers to learn from their senior counterparts. Each participant is trained and tested on Navy core values, and received a locked wooden box, also known as a vessel, to take with them throughout the entire course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 03:30
|Photo ID:
|8054355
|VIRIN:
|230929-M-FB282-1002
|Resolution:
|6166x3468
|Size:
|14.01 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Service Members Earn the Title of Chief Petty Officer [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Maximiliano Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
