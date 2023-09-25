U.S. Air Force Airmen and their family members participate in a warm-up session at a suicide prevention and awareness CrossFit event themed after suicide prevention and awareness at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 30, 2023. Suicide prevention month provides an opportunity to educate military personnel and their families about the signs of suicide risk, reduce the stigma of getting help, share available resources and how to support those in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2023 Date Posted: 10.03.2023 01:18 Photo ID: 8054198 VIRIN: 230930-F-BG120-1045 Resolution: 3647x2429 Size: 1.28 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mustangs Lead the Charge through year-long suicide prevention efforts [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.