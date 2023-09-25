U.S. Air Force Airmen and their family members participate in a warm-up session at a suicide prevention and awareness CrossFit event themed after suicide prevention and awareness at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 30, 2023. Suicide prevention month provides an opportunity to educate military personnel and their families about the signs of suicide risk, reduce the stigma of getting help, share available resources and how to support those in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 01:18
|Photo ID:
|8054198
|VIRIN:
|230930-F-BG120-1045
|Resolution:
|3647x2429
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mustangs Lead the Charge through year-long suicide prevention efforts [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
