    Mustangs Lead the Charge through year-long suicide prevention efforts [Image 1 of 4]

    Mustangs Lead the Charge through year-long suicide prevention efforts

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    09.30.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A suicide prevention month work-out event is written out on a whiteboard with numerous options for completion at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 30, 2023. To close out SPM, the Osan CrossFit community came together to bring awareness to the mental health epidemic in the military. One option given to participants was the Chad workout, named in honor of U.S. Navy SEAL Chad Wilkerson, who passed in Oct. 29, 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

