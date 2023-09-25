Mustangs Lead the Charge through year-long suicide prevention efforts

U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, shares the importance of suicide prevention and awareness at a CrossFit event in honor of national suicide prevention month at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 30, 2023. While SPM is a month-long campaign in September, Osan pledged to continue efforts of suicide prevention year-long to draw awareness and support to mental health struggles in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

