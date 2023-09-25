Osan Air Base proclaimed recognition of Suicide Prevention Month, extending efforts and support for a year-long campaign at Osan AB, Republic of Korea, Sept. 30, 2023. Factors such as combat exposure, deployments, family separation and the unique stresses of military life can contribute to mental health challenges. Promoting suicide prevention in the military is aimed at reducing the stigma of mental health and receiving care through encouraging open conversations and seeking help. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2023 Date Posted: 10.03.2023 01:18 Photo ID: 8054197 VIRIN: 230930-F-BG120-1038 Resolution: 3915x2608 Size: 1.46 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mustangs Lead the Charge through year-long suicide prevention efforts [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.