    Mustangs Lead the Charge through year-long suicide prevention efforts [Image 3 of 4]

    Mustangs Lead the Charge through year-long suicide prevention efforts

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    09.30.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Osan Air Base proclaimed recognition of Suicide Prevention Month, extending efforts and support for a year-long campaign at Osan AB, Republic of Korea, Sept. 30, 2023. Factors such as combat exposure, deployments, family separation and the unique stresses of military life can contribute to mental health challenges. Promoting suicide prevention in the military is aimed at reducing the stigma of mental health and receiving care through encouraging open conversations and seeking help. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

