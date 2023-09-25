3ABCT GREAT Inspection

U.S. Army Spc. Madison Nachtigal, an information technology specialist assigned to 64th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, receives a challenge coin from Lt. Gen. Paul Calvert, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Forces Command, during a Ground Readiness Evaluation, Assessment and Training Team Engagement, at Fort Carson, Colorado, Sept. 29, 2023. Unit leaders must follow Field Level Maintenance principles for operational readiness. Disciplined maintenance practices are vital for brigade combat team’s success in large scale combat operation. Emphasizing lethality, mastery of fundamentals and collective training, the assessment focuses on Ground Fleet Readiness impact. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

