Photo By Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor | U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Paul Calvert, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Forces...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor | U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Paul Calvert, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Forces Command, speaks to Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson and Col. Kareem P. Montague, division deputy commander of 4th Inf. Div., during a Ground Readiness Evaluation, Assessment and Training Team Engagement, at Fort Carson, Colorado, Sept. 29, 2023. Unit leaders must follow Field Level Maintenance principles for operational readiness. Disciplined maintenance practices are vital for brigade combat team’s success in large scale combat operation. Emphasizing lethality, mastery of fundamentals and collective training, the assessment focuses on Ground Fleet Readiness impact. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor) see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colorado – Many people question what Soldiers do to maintain readiness and make sure their vehicles are ready for combat. To keep brigades equipped to roll out and engage the enemy, the U.S Army Forces Command does periodic checks on bases to make sure that unit senior leaders are adhering to maintenance that affects operational readiness. Their mission is to train and prepare a combat ready, globally responsive Total Force in order to build and sustain readiness to meet Combatant Command requirements.

The FORSCOM inspections help show where certain unit leaders are lacking in certain areas. The most notable is known as the Ground Readiness Evaluation Assessment Training inspection. The GREAT inspection allows command teams a direct way to receive feedback on what they can improve on and how to meet the standard.

The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, welcomed FORSCOM into their motor pools on Fort Carson, Colo., Sept. 26-29, 2023. This gave Soldiers the ability to see and work with people from outside their normal units.

“It gives us a great opportunity for us to see the systems inside the brigade with a focus on maintenance and training with an external work force and subject matter experts from all across the Army.” Said brigade executive officer David DeVito. “They show us where systems are lacking or where we’re not meeting Army regulation standards across the brigade.”

Ground and Readiness is what unit leaders must adhere to sound field level maintenance which improves operational readiness. If an engine’s oil is disregarded leading to a malfunction in the field this means the unit was not adhering to these standards. Evaluation is what’s done by FORSCOM and relayed to the commander to indicate where their unit stands relative to Army policy and regulations. Assessment is an observance of Soldiers and leaders conducting maintenance and supply activities which gauges Soldiers’ knowledge, training and ability to execute the BCT’s establish Operating Procedures. Training gives immediate feedback in group training during the group’s activities and gives all personnel an opportunity to learn and share best practices.

Overall, the defining factor of the inspection is to make sure battalions are following the Army standard. When foreign nation’s see our vehicles, they know that they are ivy ready.