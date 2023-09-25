3ABCT GREAT Inspection

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Paul Calvert, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Forces Command, speaks to Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson and Col. Kareem P. Montague, division deputy commander of 4th Inf. Div., during a Ground Readiness Evaluation, Assessment and Training Team Engagement, at Fort Carson, Colorado, Sept. 29, 2023. Unit leaders must follow Field Level Maintenance principles for operational readiness. Disciplined maintenance practices are vital for brigade combat team’s success in large scale combat operation. Emphasizing lethality, mastery of fundamentals and collective training, the assessment focuses on Ground Fleet Readiness impact. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

