    3ABCT GREAT Inspection [Image 1 of 3]

    3ABCT GREAT Inspection

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Paul Calvert, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Forces Command, speaks to Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson and Col. Kareem P. Montague, division deputy commander of 4th Inf. Div., during a Ground Readiness Evaluation, Assessment and Training Team Engagement, at Fort Carson, Colorado, Sept. 29, 2023. Unit leaders must follow Field Level Maintenance principles for operational readiness. Disciplined maintenance practices are vital for brigade combat team’s success in large scale combat operation. Emphasizing lethality, mastery of fundamentals and collective training, the assessment focuses on Ground Fleet Readiness impact. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 23:17
    Photo ID: 8054130
    VIRIN: 230929-A-MQ729-8101
    Resolution: 3240x2160
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3ABCT GREAT Inspection [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    4th Infantry Division
    Fort Carson
    Colorado
    Steadfast and Loyal
    GREAT Indspection

