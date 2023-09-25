U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Paul Calvert, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Forces Command, oversees and gives feedback to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson leaders, during a Ground Readiness Evaluation, Assessment and Training Team Engagement, at Fort Carson, Colorado, Sept. 29, 2023. Unit leaders must follow Field Level Maintenance principles for operational readiness. Disciplined maintenance practices are vital for brigade combat team’s success in large scale combat operation. Emphasizing lethality, mastery of fundamentals and collective training, the assessment focuses on Ground Fleet Readiness impact. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 10.02.2023 23:17 Photo ID: 8054131 VIRIN: 230929-A-MQ729-9484 Resolution: 3240x2160 Size: 4.23 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3ABCT GREAT Inspection [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.