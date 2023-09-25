U.S. Coast Guardsmen with Coast Guard Sector San Diego, District 11, participate in a search and rescue exercise with U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing near the coast of San Diego, California, Sept. 29, 2023. Marines, Sailors and Coast Guardsmen executed a joint search and rescue drill to improve interservice coordination and validate procedures for real world search and rescue operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 22:30
|Photo ID:
|8054095
|VIRIN:
|230930-M-RM446-1453
|Resolution:
|5509x3673
|Size:
|727.19 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Corps and Coast Guard conduct joint search and rescue exercise [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Jennifer Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
