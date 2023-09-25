Marine Corps and Coast Guard conduct joint search and rescue exercise

U.S. Coast Guardsmen with Coast Guard Sector San Diego, District 11, participate in a search and rescue exercise with U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing near the coast of San Diego, California, Sept. 29, 2023. Marines, Sailors and Coast Guardsmen executed a joint search and rescue drill to improve interservice coordination and validate procedures for real world search and rescue operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)

Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US