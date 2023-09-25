Marine Corps and Coast Guard conduct joint search and rescue exercise

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Peter Lindsey, left, and 1st Lt. Louis Kocina, middle, both pilots with Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 502, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, listen as U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Benjamin Holt, right, an aviation survival technician and helicopter rescue swimmer with Coast Guard Sector San Diego, discusses the helicopter rescue basket used for water rescue at Coast Guard Station San Diego, California, Sept. 29, 2023. Marines, Sailors and Coast Guardsmen executed a joint search and rescue exercise to improve interservice coordination and validate procedures for real world search and rescue operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)

Date Taken: 09.29.2023
Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US