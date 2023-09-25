Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps and Coast Guard conduct joint search and rescue exercise [Image 4 of 9]

    Marine Corps and Coast Guard conduct joint search and rescue exercise

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Peter Lindsey, left, and 1st Lt. Louis Kocina, middle, both pilots with Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 502, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, listen as U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Benjamin Holt, right, an aviation survival technician and helicopter rescue swimmer with Coast Guard Sector San Diego, discusses the helicopter rescue basket used for water rescue at Coast Guard Station San Diego, California, Sept. 29, 2023. Marines, Sailors and Coast Guardsmen executed a joint search and rescue exercise to improve interservice coordination and validate procedures for real world search and rescue operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 22:30
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Hometown: BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA, US
    Hometown: BEREA, KY, US
    Hometown: PALMDALE, CA, US
    TAGS

    SAREX
    3rd MAW
    Coast Guard
    joint service
    MAG-11
    MEF I

