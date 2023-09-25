Marine Corps and Coast Guard conduct joint search and rescue exercise

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Robin Leili-Marrazzo, an aviation safety officer with Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 502, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, briefs service members at Coast Guard Station San Diego, California, in preparation for a search and rescue exercise, Sept. 29, 2023. Marines, Sailors and Coast Guardsmen executed a joint search and rescue exercise to improve interservice coordination and validate procedures for real world search and rescue operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 22:30
|8054088
|230929-M-RM446-1025
|5553x3702
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|CHESTERFIELD, NJ, US
|5
|0
