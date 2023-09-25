Marine Corps and Coast Guard conduct joint search and rescue exercise

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Peter Lindsey, a pilot with Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 502, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, demonstrates the aviation life support equipment worn by F-35B Lightning II pilots in flight at Coast Guard Station San Diego, California, Sept. 29, 2023. Marines, Sailors and Coast Guardsmen executed a joint search and rescue exercise to improve interservice coordination and validate procedures for real world search and rescue operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)

