231002-N-CU072-1053 MANILA, Philippines (Oct. 2, 2023) – Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, Commander, U. S. Seventh Fleet, gives remarks during the opening ceremony of Sama Sama 2023. MTA Sama Sama is a multilateral exercise including forces from Philippines, the United States, Australia, France, Japan, Canada and the United Kingdom designed to promote regional security cooperation, enhance maritime interoperability, and maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2023 Date Posted: 10.02.2023 05:51 Photo ID: 8052630 VIRIN: 231002-N-CU072-1053 Resolution: 3392x2258 Size: 1.27 MB Location: MANILA, PH Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EXERCISE SAMA SAMA 2023 OPENING CEREMONY [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.