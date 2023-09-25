231002-N-CU072-1053 MANILA, Philippines (Oct. 2, 2023) – Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, Commander, U. S. Seventh Fleet, gives remarks during the opening ceremony of Sama Sama 2023. MTA Sama Sama is a multilateral exercise including forces from Philippines, the United States, Australia, France, Japan, Canada and the United Kingdom designed to promote regional security cooperation, enhance maritime interoperability, and maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 05:51
|Photo ID:
|8052630
|VIRIN:
|231002-N-CU072-1053
|Resolution:
|3392x2258
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|MANILA, PH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, EXERCISE SAMA SAMA 2023 OPENING CEREMONY [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US, Philippines Partner with Allies During Exercise Sama Sama 2023
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT