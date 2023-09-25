EXERCISE SAMA SAMA 2023 OPENING CEREMONY

231002-N-CU072-1126 MANILA, Philippines (Oct. 2, 2023) – Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, Commander, Seventh Fleet, left, Vice Adm. Toribio D. Adaci Jr., Flag Officer in Command, Philippine Navy, center, and Commodore Joe Anthony C. Orbe, Commander, Naval Forces Southern Luzon, pose for a photo with service members of participating nations of Sama Sama 2023. MTA Sama Sama is a multilateral exercise including forces from Philippines, the United States, Australia, France, Japan, Canada and the United Kingdom designed to promote regional security cooperation, enhance maritime interoperability, and maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Sean Lynch)

