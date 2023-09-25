Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EXERCISE SAMA SAMA 2023 OPENING CEREMONY [Image 4 of 6]

    EXERCISE SAMA SAMA 2023 OPENING CEREMONY

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Lynch 

    AFN Yokosuka

    231002-N-CU072-1156 MANILA, Philippines (Oct. 2, 2023) – Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, Commander, Seventh Fleet, right, and Vice Adm. Toribio D. Adaci Jr., Flag Officer in Command, Philippine Navy, left, respond to inquiries from media outlets during the opening ceremony of Sama Sama 2023. MTA Sama Sama is a multilateral exercise including forces from Philippines, the United States, Australia, France, Japan, Canada and the United Kingdom designed to promote regional security cooperation, enhance maritime interoperability, and maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Location: MANILA, PH 
    US, Philippines Partner with Allies During Exercise Sama Sama 2023

    CARAT
    Multilateral Exercise
    U.S. SEVENTH Fleet
    DESRON 7
    SAMA SAMA 2023

