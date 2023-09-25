Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Cargo Department promotes Marine aboard Boxer [Image 4 of 4]

    Combat Cargo Department promotes Marine aboard Boxer

    PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Finney 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Lance Cpl. Austin Aviles, a native of Immokalee, Florida assigned to the Combat Cargo Department aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), stands at attention before being pinned to the rank of Corporal during his promotion ceremony on the flight deck, Oct. 1, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2023
