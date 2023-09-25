Lance Cpl. Austin Aviles, a native of Immokalee, Florida assigned to the Combat Cargo Department aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), stands at attention before being pinned to the rank of Corporal during his promotion ceremony on the flight deck, Oct. 1, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2023 Date Posted: 10.01.2023 22:59 Photo ID: 8052413 VIRIN: 231001-N-ME861-1053 Resolution: 5043x3362 Size: 1.67 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: IMMOKALEE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat Cargo Department promotes Marine aboard Boxer [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.