Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Ricardo Bennett, a native of Chicago, conducts preventative maintenance as he cleans chains in the hangar bay aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Oct. 1, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2023 23:03
|Photo ID:
|8052412
|VIRIN:
|231001-N-ME861-2033
|Resolution:
|4423x3159
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Boxer Sailor conducts preventative maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT