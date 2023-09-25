Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer Sailor conducts preventative maintenance [Image 3 of 4]

    Boxer Sailor conducts preventative maintenance

    10.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Finney 

    Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Ricardo Bennett, a native of Chicago, conducts preventative maintenance as he cleans chains in the hangar bay aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Oct. 1, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

    This work, Boxer Sailor conducts preventative maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

