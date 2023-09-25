Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Ricardo Bennett, a native of Chicago, conducts preventative maintenance as he cleans chains in the hangar bay aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Oct. 1, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2023 Date Posted: 10.01.2023 23:03 Photo ID: 8052412 VIRIN: 231001-N-ME861-2033 Resolution: 4423x3159 Size: 1.4 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Boxer Sailor conducts preventative maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.