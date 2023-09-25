Combat Cargo Department promotes Marine aboard Boxer

Lance Cpl. Austin Aviles, a native of Immokalee, Florida assigned to the Combat Cargo Department aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), is pinned to the rank of Corporal by Boxer Command Master Chief Jose Ramiro and Gunnery Sgt. Brian Ferman during a promotion ceremony on the flight deck, Oct. 1, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)
