The Combat Cargo Department aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) and ship leadership stand at attention during the promotion of Lance Cpl. Austin Aviles, a native of Immokalee, Florida, on the flight deck, Oct. 1, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2023 23:03
|Photo ID:
|8052410
|VIRIN:
|231001-N-ME861-1075
|Resolution:
|4334x2889
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|IMMOKALEE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Cargo Department promotes Marine aboard Boxer [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
