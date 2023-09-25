APRA HARBOR, Guam (Sept. 26, 2023) – Operations Specialist 3rd Class Gavin Tyler, from Nashville, Tennessee, heaves a mooring line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) as the ship arrives in Guam, Sept. 26. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2023 08:21
|Photo ID:
|8051967
|VIRIN:
|230926-N-UA460-1400
|Resolution:
|6223x4373
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Arrives in Guam [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
