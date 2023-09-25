APRA HARBOR, Guam (Sept. 26, 2023) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) arrives in Guam, Sept. 26. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

