APRA HARBOR, Guam (Sept. 26, 2023) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) arrives in Guam, Sept. 26. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2023 08:21
|Photo ID:
|8051965
|VIRIN:
|230926-N-UA460-1189
|Resolution:
|6569x4379
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Arrives in Guam [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
