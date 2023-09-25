USS Dewey (DDG 105) Arrives in Guam

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Sept. 26, 2023) – Seaman Skylar Canales, from Hanover, Michigan, heaves a line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) as the ship arrives in Guam, Sept. 26. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

