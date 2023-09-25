Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Arrives in Guam

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Arrives in Guam

    GUAM

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Sept. 26, 2023) – Seaman Skylar Canales, from Hanover, Michigan, heaves a line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) as the ship arrives in Guam, Sept. 26. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 10.01.2023 08:21
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Arrives in Guam [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Apra Harbor
    Sea and Anchor
    DESRON 15
    Dewey
    CTF 71

