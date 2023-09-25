Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Day 5 Physical Challenge [Image 5 of 15]

    2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Day 5 Physical Challenge

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Photo by Spc. Molly Morrow 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Soldiers participate in a physical challenge event during the Army Best Squad Competition at Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. The teams competing for Best Squad are comprised of Soldiers from various units and military occupational specialties from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Molly Morrow)

    This work, 2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Day 5 Physical Challenge [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Molly Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

