Soldiers participate in a physical challenge event during the Army Best Squad Competition at Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. The competition tests the squad’s proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills, and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit team that is ready to fight and win - while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Molly Morrow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2023 Date Posted: 09.30.2023 18:06 Photo ID: 8051387 VIRIN: 230930-A-XG542-1240 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.78 MB Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Day 5 Physical Challenge [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Molly Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.