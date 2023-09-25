2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Day 5 Physical Challenge

Soldiers participate in a physical challenge event during the Army Best Squad Competition at Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. Each squad completes a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency, hands-on Squad tasks, written exam and essay and culminates with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army during the BSC. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Molly Morrow)

