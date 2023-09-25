Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Day 5 Physical Challenge [Image 13 of 15]

    2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Day 5 Physical Challenge

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Photo by Spc. Molly Morrow 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Soldiers participate in a physical challenge event during the Army Best Squad Competition at Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. Each squad completes a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency, hands-on Squad tasks, written exam and essay and culminates with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army during the BSC. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Molly Morrow)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 18:06
    VIRIN: 230930-A-XG542-1296
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    This work, 2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Day 5 Physical Challenge [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Molly Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

