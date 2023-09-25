Soldiers participate in a physical challenge event during the Army Best Squad Competition at Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. Each squad completes a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency, hands-on Squad tasks, written exam and essay and culminates with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army during the BSC. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Molly Morrow)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2023 18:06
|Photo ID:
|8051385
|VIRIN:
|230930-A-XG542-1296
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Day 5 Physical Challenge [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Molly Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT