A Soldier waits to fire an M17 pistol during the stress shoot event of the Army Best Squad Competition at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. Each Soldiers’ individual readiness is vital to the effectiveness of the squad and readiness of the Army as a whole. An important element in maintaining that edge is physical readiness: maintaining the level of fitness required to effectively perform your duties as a Soldier and a member of a team. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Oller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2023 Date Posted: 09.30.2023 14:38 Photo ID: 8051223 VIRIN: 230929-A-AY372-1032 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 3.83 MB Location: GA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Stress Shoot [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Joshua Oller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.