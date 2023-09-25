Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Stress Shoot [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Stress Shoot

    GA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Joshua Oller 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    A Soldier waits to fire an M17 pistol during the stress shoot event of the Army Best Squad Competition at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. Each Soldiers’ individual readiness is vital to the effectiveness of the squad and readiness of the Army as a whole. An important element in maintaining that edge is physical readiness: maintaining the level of fitness required to effectively perform your duties as a Soldier and a member of a team. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Oller)

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Stress Shoot
