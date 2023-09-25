U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Stress Shoot

A Soldier representing U.S. Army Futures Command fires an M17 during the stress shoot event of the Army Best Squad Competition at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. Each squad completes a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency test, hands-on squad tasks, written exam and essay and culminates with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Oller)

