Soldiers fire M17 pistols during the stress shoot event of the Army Best Squad Competition at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. There are four tenets of a lethal squad: cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit, which includes physical, mental, social and spiritual fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Oller)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2023 14:38
|Photo ID:
|8051224
|VIRIN:
|230929-A-AY372-1033
|Resolution:
|5616x3159
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|GA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Stress Shoot [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Joshua Oller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
